RDP Livelihood Success Story 2020 Yemen: Empowering People And Enhancing Lives

Cash-for-work program changes communities for the better through sustainable responses to hunger, poverty and displacement.

Khayran Al Muharraq is one of the conflict-affected areas where 90% of its population doesn’t get enough to eat or drink clean water. In fact, only a few humanitarian agencies have supported this area as it is a war zone with difficult access constraints which resulted a huge gap of humanitarian needs.

Unfortunately, poor road conditions in Khayran Al Muharraq district have left many vulnerable people deprived from getting the basic human needs as the road is a lifeline and a key factor in delivering services and improving the delivery of humanitarian interventions to those in need. Extreme flooding as well threatens to sweep their agricultural lands and IDPs’ camps.

“It was tragic that women were having babies on the roads. The cost of transporting goods from the market to this area was rather expensive, so goods were either carried on our shoulders or by donkeys,” Ali Abdu Hussein said, one of the beneficiaries.

Clearly, the difficulty of bumpy roads and lack of work opportunities are two main problems that concern the Yemeni rural population in general, and people of Gharbi Al-Khamisayn sub district in Khayran Al Muharraq district, Hajjah Governorate in particular.

By the generosity and continuous support of Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), Relief and Development Peer Foundation (RDP) has therefore implemented the integrated emergency response project to respond to the needs and improve the living conditions of most vulnerable households through livelihood and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in Khayran Al Muharraq district of Hajjah Governorate.