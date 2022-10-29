RDP Humanitarian Story - Needs Persist Amongst the Displaced (Oct, 2022)

While human needs persist amongst displaced people who had been uprooted during the first years of dreadful conflicts and war, are now trying to return to their areas of origin, although many have no option other than find safety far from their homes. Intense hostilities have made 4.3 million people endure the scourge of displacement, living without adequate access to food, water, health, education, protection and other essential services.

With eight years of humanitarian crisis, Al-Hudaydah has been classified as one of the poorest governorates in Yemen with a high level of food insecurity and water scarcity. The displaced families were forced to leave their homes, possessions and livelihoods due to deadly clashes to seek safety for their children. As a case in point, Omar Hassan fled with his 8 children and wife from their house near the college of engineering which was in the front line of conflicting parties in Al-Hudaydah city during 2017 to be settled in Al-Anbar camp for IDPs in Al-Marawah district of Al-Hudaydah gov. Omar and his family wanted to return back to their home, but the area is now restricted as it’s planted with mines which could endanger their lives.