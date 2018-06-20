RCO to send humanitarian aid consignments to Yemen

Manama, June 20 (BNA): The Royal Charity Organisation (RCO) is preparing to send humanitarian aid consignments to the Yemeni People in Al-Hudaydah town. The move is

In line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to provide humanitarian aid to the Yemeni People. The consignment will be sent under the patronage of Representative of HM the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs and RCO Board of Trustees Chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa,

Shaikh Nasser extended heartfelt thanks and respect to HM the King, the RCO Honorary President, for his kind humanitarian gesture to help the Yemeni people, stressing the royal keenness on Bahrain’s support to them to alleviate their suffering. He lauded the support given to RCO by the government under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier. He added that in line with the royal directives, RCO is preparing many aid consignments for the Yemeni people which will be delivered in cooperation with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work. He pointed out that the consignments aim to provide the basic necessities for commodities and medical stuff in this crucial phase in Al-Hudaydah and other towns and provinces in Yemen.

RCO Secretary General Mustafa Sayed praised the humanitarian gesture, describing it as a continuation of the noble humanitarian stances of HM the King to stretch a helping hand to brotherly and friendly peoples. He underlined the royal keenness to support the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering.

A O Q

BNA 1451 GMT 2018/06/20