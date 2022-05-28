Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Annual Report January 1st - December 31rd, 2021: Al-Bayda, Marib and Sana'a Governorates

1. PREFACE

Rapid response mechanism (RRM) is an emergency response modality for delivering humanitarian aid to vulnerable people, including children, displaced by ongoing insecurity. RRM humanitarian aid provides within 24 to 72 hours of displacement. To respond to the immediate needs of the displaced persons, the UN established a rapid response mechanism (RRM) to provide Yemenis with emergency lifesaving packages.

UNFPA is leading the operation of the RRM project of three agencies i.e., UNFPA, UNICEF, and WFP to distribute immediate, most critical life-saving emergency supplies to families who are newly displaced, on the move, in hard-to-reach areas or stranded close to the front lines, as well as most vulnerable returnees. The RRM minimum assistance package is comprised of these components:

(1) ready to eat food provided by WFP; (2) family basic hygiene kits provided by UNICEF; and (3) one female dignity/transit kit provided by UNFPA. As it shows in the following Figure (1).

UNFPA’s RRM partner is Building Foundation for Development (BFD) who has a presence on the ground and a capacity to intervene rapidly, BFD has been able to provide immediate assistance to that newly displacement in Marib, Al-Bayda, Dhamar and Sana'a governorates through the activation of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM). BFD is responding in (16) districts in Sana’a Gov, (12) districts in Dhamar Gov, (18) districts in Al-Bayda Gov, and (8) districts in Marib. As shown in Figure (2). This report highlights BFD’s achievements in partnership with UNFPA in 2021 including reaching (10238) newly IDPs (58178 individuals) by providing RRM assistance to them.