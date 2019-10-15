15 Oct 2019

Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: September 29 ‐ October 05, 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 08 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (280.14 KB)

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment). DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From the beginning of the year until 05th October 60,877 Households or 365,262 Individuals displaced.

Between 29th September and 05th October, prominent displacements were seen in Marib (235 HH) mostly from Marib City (82 HH), Sirwah (57 HH) and Marib (52 HH), Taizz (182 HH) mostly from As Silw (34 HH), Al Mawasit (25 HH) and Maqbanah (21 HH) districts, Al Dhale’e (92 HH) mostly from Ad Dhale’e (70 HH) district.

Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Aden (127 HH) mostly in Ash Shaikh Outhman (36 HH) and Al Mansura (33 HH) districts, Al Dhale’e (114 HH) mostly from Ad Dhale’e (77 HH) district, Al Hudaydah (108 HH) mostly in At Tuhayat (50 HH) district and Taizz (88 HH) mostly from Maqbanah (22 HH).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.