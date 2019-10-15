Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: September 29 ‐ October 05, 2019

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment). DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From the beginning of the year until 05th October 60,877 Households or 365,262 Individuals displaced.

Between 29th September and 05th October, prominent displacements were seen in Marib (235 HH) mostly from Marib City (82 HH), Sirwah (57 HH) and Marib (52 HH), Taizz (182 HH) mostly from As Silw (34 HH), Al Mawasit (25 HH) and Maqbanah (21 HH) districts, Al Dhale’e (92 HH) mostly from Ad Dhale’e (70 HH) district.

Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Aden (127 HH) mostly in Ash Shaikh Outhman (36 HH) and Al Mansura (33 HH) districts, Al Dhale’e (114 HH) mostly from Ad Dhale’e (77 HH) district, Al Hudaydah (108 HH) mostly in At Tuhayat (50 HH) district and Taizz (88 HH) mostly from Maqbanah (22 HH).