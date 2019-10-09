Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: September 22 - 28, 2019

Displacement Tracking in Yemen Crises

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eight months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Hajjah, Al

Weekly Update

Between 22nd and 28th September, prominent displacements were seen in Al Hudaydah (209 HH), Taizz (182 HH), Al Jawf (103 HH) and Abyan (87 HH) governorates. Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Al Hudaydah (208 HH), Aden (113 HH), Hajjah (105 HH) and Taiz (89 HH).