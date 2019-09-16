Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: September 01 - 07, 2019

Displacement Tracking in Yemen Crises

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eight months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, and Al Dhale'e governorates.

Weekly Update

Between 1 st and 07tt September, prominent displacements were seen in Taizz (228 HH), Hajjah (168 HH) and Ibb (141 HH) governorates. Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Hajjah (281 HH), Aden (246 HH) and Taizz (73 HH).