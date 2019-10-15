Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: October 06 - 12, 2019

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment). DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From the beginning of the year until 12th October 61,378 Households or 368,268 Individuals displaced.

Between 6th and 12th October, prominent displacements were seen in Ibb (169 HH) mostly to As Sabrah (54 HH), Al Mashannah (49 HH) and Al Dhihar (36 HH), Al Dhale’e (91 HH) mostly to Al Husha (68 HH), Taizz (89 HH) mostly to Al Wazi’iyah (23 HH) district.

Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Al Dhale’e (236 HH) mostly from Qa’atabah (199 HH) district, Al Hudaydah (114 HH) mostly from Al Hali (23 HH) district, Taizz (85 HH) mostly from Mawiyah (14 HH) district.