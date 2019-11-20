20 Nov 2019

Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: November 10 - 16, 2019

SUMMARY

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January-16 November 2019, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 63,946 Households or 383,676 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 10th and 16th of November, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

• Taizz (284 HH) – In Maqbanah (118 HH) and Dimnat Khadir (53 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

• Al Dhale’e (115 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (41 HH) and Al Hussein (34 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

• Al Hudaydah (77 HH) – Zabid (35 HH) and Hays (20 HH) districts. Most displaced households originated from Al Hudaydah and Hajjah.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

• Taizz (264 HH) – Maqbanah (123 HH) and Mawiyah (68 HH) districts.

• Al Dhale'e (145 HH) – Qa'atabah (108 HH) and Al Hussein (19 HH) districts.

• Al Hudaydah (102 HH) – At Tuhayat (28 HH) and Al Hawak (19 HH) districts

