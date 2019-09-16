16 Sep 2019

Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period : August 25-31, 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Displacement Tracking in Yemen Crises

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eight months of 2019, conflict activities have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Hajjah, Al

Weekly Update

Between 25th and 31st August, prominent displacements were seen in Shabwah (261 HH),
Taizz (260 HH) and Al Hudaydah (119 HH) governorates. Most displacement resulted due to increased fighting in Aden (293 HH), Shabwah (270 HH) and Al Hudaydah (149 HH).

