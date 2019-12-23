23 Dec 2019

Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) DTM-Yemen - Reporting Period: 15 - 21 December 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 22 Dec 2019 View Original
The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM’s 2018 Area Assessment). DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January- 21 December 2019, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 66,402 Households or 398,412 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 15th and 21st of December, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

· Al Dhale’e (134 HH) – Qa’atabah (99 HH), Ad Dhale’e (19 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.
· Taizz (88 HH) – Shara’b As Salam (15 HH), Ash Shamayatayn (14 HH) and Al Qahirah (13 HH) districts. Most of displaced households were originated from Taizz, Aden and Al Hudaydah.
· Al Hudaydah (76 HH) – Ad Dahi (59 HH) and Bayt Al Faqiah (17 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.
· Al Jawf (67 HH) – Bart Al Anan (36 HH), Khabb wa ash Sha’af (17 HH) and Rajuzah (14 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts:

· Al Dhale’e (161 HH) – Qa’atabah (140 HH) and Al Husha (15 HH) districts.
· Al Hudaydah (124 HH) – Al Hali (34 HH), Al Hawak (25 HH), Bayt Al Faqiah (14 HH) and Al Mina (14 HH) districts.
· Al Jawf (77 HH) – Khabb wa ash Sha’af (50 HH) and Bart Al Anan (25 HH) districts.

