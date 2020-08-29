Raising awareness of COVID-19: Success Story

It is most unfortunate that many people in hard-to-reach areas such as Al Maton, Al Hazm, Khabb wa ash Sha'af Districts in Al Jawf Gov have no access to the internet or other information sources to survive the onslaught COVID-19 pandemic. As much as the world knows, Yemen's health-care sys- tem is about to collapse due to 6-year of ongoing war and armed conflict. Be- sides, most Yemeni communities in remote areas do not have access to health care services even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The needs of the current COVID-19 pandemic have doubled and infection lev- els have increased within the most vulnerable community. Truth be told, the majority realizes that vulnerable people face many serious risks and serious consequences, but they cannot stay at home and watch their children starve to death. For that reason, BFD conducted several campaigns through Mass In- formation Campaigns (MIC) by the Community Volunteers at the IDP Hosting Sites to clarify how to protect themselves from the COVID-19 outbreak.

With generous support from Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), Building Foundation for Development (BFD), trained 11 volunteers to raise COVID-19 awareness, where they reached (286) households (HHs) through awareness sessions In Al Maton District, Al Jawf Gov. BFD also distributed brochures and awareness posters in the targeted areas including 1,000 posters containing key information about COVID-19.