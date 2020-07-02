Raising Awareness of COVID-19: RDP COVID-19 Activity Report June 2020

It’s most unfortunate that many people in hard-to-reach areas don’t have access to the internet or other information sources to survive the onslaught of COVID-19.

As much as the world knows, Yemen’s healthcare system is about to collapse due to a 5-year of constant war and armed conflicts. Adding insult to injury, most of Yemen’s population in remote areas doesn’t have access to healthcare services even before the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The existing pandemic of COVID-19 has just doubled the needs and increased the vulnerability levels within most affected communities. Truth be told, the majority of vulnerable people realize its grave risks and serious consequences, yet they cannot stay home and watch their children starve to death.

As if July 1st, 32 new confirmed cases and 6 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by WHO, reaching a total number of 1,222 confirmed cases and 324 related deaths in Yemen.

The number of confirmed cases will be increasing rapidly unless we launch several awareness-raising campaigns to bring information on prevention and symptoms of the disease to tens of thousands of people, especially those who live in rural areas with no access to the internet or other information sources to survive the onslaught of COVID-19.

Owing to the generous support of Sign of Hope e.V, Relief and Development Peer Foundation (RDP) was able to reach 50,983 individuals through awareness sessions and train 141 community health volunteers (CHVs) on the preventive measures of COVID-19 in 7 districts of Ibb and Taizz governorates. RDP has also provided essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 236 supported FDPs and 9 health facilities in the targeted districts. Besides, 800 packs of masks and gloves were being distributed while raising awareness for the public.