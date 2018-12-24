QRCS, YHF sign pact to support Yemen hospitals [EN/AR]

December 24th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA) Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) to provide life-saving health care services in Taiz and Dhalee Governorates, the Republic of Yemen.

Under the agreement, $2 million funding will be secured to support the most vulnerable communities affected by inadequate health services. It is planned to cover five hospitals in Taiz and six health centers in Dhale, with an estimated 204,500 beneficiaries over one year.

Among the activities of the intervention are (1) supplying basic and emergency medicines, procuring lacked medical equipment, qualifying medical professionals, providing water and fuel, providing ambulance vehicles, and holding community health education sessions.

In coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and Population's (MOH) governorate office and the National Authority for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (NAMCHA), QRCS held a workshop to introduce health, district, and local community representatives to the project's importance, components, outcomes, and challenges.

Dr. Abdul-Malik Al-Motawakil, Director, MOH office in Taiz, welcomed the long-term partnership with QRCS, and promised to facilitate its activities and remove any inconveniences.

"I would like to thank QRCS for its efforts to address the governorate's health care deficiencies, as well as its effective contributions on the ground. I call upon all my colleagues to help QRCS's team to reach out to the public and overcome any difficulties that may delay the project," said Dr. Al-Motawakil.

Judge Ahmed Al-Misawi, Director, NAMCHA, emphasized the importance of cooperation in facilitating the work and making the project a success, which will help to expand it later to more hospitals.

QRCS, Mr. Al-Misawi pointed out, is an effective partner for government authorities in Yemen. "We should all work together to find a way out of the current stalemate and improve the severe conditions suffered by the patients and needy people," he noted.

