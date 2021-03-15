QRCS, UNHCR support life-saving surgeries, provide medical equipment for Yemen hospitals [EN/AR]

March 15th, 2021 ― Doha: In partnership with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) executes a project to enhance health care services for refugees in Yemen.

Recently, 19 surgeries were performed for ill refugees, including vein transplantations, diagnostic/therapeutic catheterizations, cardiac stent placements, tumor removals, sampling, and skin grafts for burn treatment.

QRCS’s representation mission in Yemen procured medical equipment for the Al-Thawra General Hospital, Al-Jomhouri Teaching Hospital, and the Central Laboratory of Sanaa. The supplies included 36 syringe pumps, six DC Shock devices, and three vein viewers.

This is part of a program to meet the urgent needs of medical equipment, consumables, and furniture, at a total cost of $66,768.

A delegation of UNHCR and QRCS visited the Al-Thawra General Hospital and Al-Jomhouri Teaching Hospital. This is an emphasis on the ongoing efforts to ease the increasing burden on public hospitals, as well as to address the shortages in medical equipment, medications, and lab solutions.

During the visit, they discussed the health conditions of the beneficiaries, how to facilitate medical examinations and surgical procedures, coordination between health facilities and QRCS, mechanism of completing the furnishing of Al-Jomhouri Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), and ways to overcome the delays in delivery.

In a statement, Dr. Mona Al-Hamadani, the referral officer under the project, said, “The timely response, medical examinations, surgical interventions, and provision of medications for the patients helped to put an end to many years of pain for them. All the operations, stents, and vein grafts were secured for free. The patients received optimized medical services, comprehensive examinations, medications, and ambulance transportation from and to hospitals”.

Dr. Al-Hamadani described the intervention as a lifeline for the patients to alleviate their suffering from harsh humanitarian conditions. She commended the services offered by QRCS for the Al-Hafi and Al-Rahbi health centers, which have been totally funded since the beginning of the past year.

According to a statistical report by QRCS’s medical staff at the health centers, 30,508 beneficiaries have been served under the project, and free-of-charge medications were distributed to 31,879 refugees and Yemeni patients both at the health centers and beyond.