QRCS, UNHCR support health facilities in Yemen [EN/AR]

August 30th, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is going on with a project to support health care for refugees in Amanat Al-Asimah, with a total of 50,630 beneficiaries.

Funded by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the project’s cost is $895,162, in addition to YER 363,721,665 during 2022.

The purpose of the project is to provide comprehensive health services through Yemen’s health sector, by supporting two primary health care facilities, three public hospitals, two private hospitals, and several laboratories and radiology centers.

Dr. Mutahar Al-Marouni, Director of the Sanaa Health Bureau, stated, “The health care support project greatly helps to alleviate the suffering of refugees through the Al-Rahbi and Al-Hafi health facilities. It plays an effective role in providing such services as clinical examinations and medications, thus helping the health facilities to overcome challenges. I hope that the project will be extended, cooperation will be stepped up, and the services provided for the facilities will be increased. By new medical equipment, the facilities will be able to offer high-quality medical examinations and, by extension, better services”.

“Year by year, the number of refugees is increasing, which means more demand on health and other sectors,” he explained. “This project supports two health facilities, but the refugees are spread all over the capital. So, I hope that the number of supported centers will increase to facilitate access to services. QRCS is a key partner that provides good health services, and cooperation with it is steadily developing”.

Dr. Hamza Abdo Mohamed, the project’s manager, said, “Working on this project for four consecutive years reflects an active and strong partnership with UNHCR. It is something to be proud of. We are closely coordinating together, and UNHCR provides all the necessary technical requirements to facilitate the work, as well as the financial support to secure comprehensive and integrated primary, secondary, and specialized health services, such as cancer treatment, psychological support, and treatment of patients with kidney failure”.

During the first half of this year, $200,000 worth of medications were provided. Each health facility was provided with an internist, a psychiatrist, and two mental health specialists. There were 1,678 referrals to public hospitals, at a cost of YER 16,586,652. Medications were given to the referred refugee patients at a cost of YER 52,958,913. The health facilities were supplied with laboratory solutions, hygiene materials, and stationery. Electricity, fuel, water, and maintenance costs were covered. Until the end of June, the expenses amounted to YER 12,710,539. A total of 20,122 medical consultations were given to refugees, nearly 40% of the target, in addition to 15,333 medical consultations for Yemeni patients.