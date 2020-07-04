QRCS, UN partners provide vital medical supplies for Yemen health facilities [EN/AR]

July 4th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has recently provided medical and logistic supplies for the country’s health facilities, at a cost of $121,974. These are part of a larger scheme until the end of 2020, with a total budget of $739,162.

With $53,400 funding from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), QRCS supplied medical anesthetic equipment and vital signs monitors for the Al-Thawra Modern General Hospital.

In a visit to the hospital, a delegation of QRCS and UNHCR met Professor Abdullatif Abo Taleb, the hospital’s chairman, who emphasized QRCS’s role in extending much-needed technical and medical support to health facilities. “I would like to thank QRCS for their ongoing support,” said Prof. Abo Taleb. “They are a major contributor to Yemen’s hospitals and the only contributor to us in 2020. In partnership with UNHCR, they gave us many high-tech specialized devices that have saved many lives, amid harsh conditions and a widespread pandemic”.

These provisions, he added, saved time and effort in treating the patients and helped to have the medical examinations done at the hospital, instead of the too expensive private labs.

Dr. Hamza Al-Shibani, the project’s manager at QRCS’s mission, said the medical equipment procured for the Al-Thawra Modern General Hospital would make a big difference in the health services provided for Yemenis and refugees. “We are proud of our partnership with QRCS, which has proved a success,” said Dr. Mohamed Al-Jaloud, Health Officer at UNHCR’s country office. “It is a timely support in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak, helping both the host community and the refugees”.

He promised to continue to work on the joint projects with QRCS, expecting remarkable success.

At the same time, QRCS procured protective supplies for the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Amanat Al-Asimah, the Matnah Hospital in the Bani Matar district of Sana’a, and the quarantine facility in the Qahza area of Sa’dah.

These included $50,440 worth of sanitizers, disinfectants, detergents, and medical protective equipment.

Dr. Wafaa Al-Shibani, program manager at QRCS’s mission, stated, “There are serious shortages in the protective equipment needed to control the Coronavirus pandemic. As the authority supervising hospitals and health centers, the medical professionals of the Ministry of Public Health are particularly at risk of infection”. “We focused on the health facilities that have not received UN aid because they are located in remote areas with a high population density,” she said. “The recipient hospitals welcomed the humanitarian and brotherly role of QRCS in preventing the spread of the virus”.

With funding from the UN Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), QRCS procured computers, printers, photocopiers, and office furniture for the Ministry of Public Health in Amanat Al-Asimah.

Dr. Al-Shibani held a meeting with Muthar Al-Marouni, Director of the Bureau of Health in Sana’a, to discuss the growing needs of the health sector due to the current situation. Mr. Al-Marouni highlighted the pressing need for support, as many humanitarian organizations stopped their activities. He thanked QRCS for continuing to conduct its humanitarian work there.

