QRCS rehabilitates 14 water wells for 12,250 beneficiaries in Al-Hudaydah [EN/AR]

June 1st, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen has begun the civil and construction works for digging and deepening water wells in the Al-Marawi’ah and Al-Sukhnah districts of Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

Serving up to 1,750 families (12,250 persons), this is part of a larger project to rehabilitate water projects in Taiz and Al-Hudaydah, with a total budget of $399,999.

The sites of wells were handed over by the municipalities of the two districts, in the presence of representatives of Yemen’s Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA), municipal officials, and the public.

Eng. Abdul-Baset Mohamed, representative of QRCS, said they would work on 14 water wells – five in Al-Marawi’ah and nine in Al-Sukhnah. “Phase 1 involves the civil and construction works,” he explained. “The wells will be dug, deepened, and maintained to give access to more water. Then, the wells will be lined with concrete blocks and raised above the ground level for protection against pollution. The outer openings will have concrete covers”. Other works include installing taps with plastic tanks, so that water is supplied through pumping pipelines, making it easier for the inhabitants to get clean water safely. “In Phase 2, submerged solar pumps will be installed, with a whole solar power system. The planned timeline is five months,” Eng. Mohamed revealed.

At the handover site, representative of SCMCHA in Al-Sukhnah, Mohamed Al-Moafa, stated, “QRCS is most welcome. They had previously implemented a shelter project in the district. Now, they are providing clean water for the poorest families”.

The project, he expected, would largely meet the water needs of the target communities, who used to bring water from remote areas, carried by donkeys, women, or children. This was too exhausting and unhealthy. “It is an important project that serves those in need. We hope that QRCS would expand their projects, especially water and artesian wells. Many wells are out of service due to lack of fuel, and water supply networks and pumping stations are required in many villages,” he concluded.

The locals were happy to see their suffering come to an end. Ahmed Ali, a chieftain, spoke hopefully about the project: “We are very optimistic. Our problem is polluted and scarce water at times of drought. It has been a long-awaited moment for us to find some clean water to drink without too much difficulty. Until this day, we still get water manually (with buckets). Our kids are at risk of falling down into the wells. In our village, there are no wells, so we have to bring water from neighboring villages”.

He thanked QRCS for reaching out to such a remote village, hoping for more assistance. “We are badly in need of a water supply system. This is our greatest dream,” he added. “We are so grateful to the donors. May Allah bless them”.

The districts covered by QRCS interventions are destitute and underserved. Women and children have to walk for hours to bring water from far places. The available water wells are obsolete, and the manual pumps are damaged.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.