QRCS provides food, clothing aid to nearly 200,000 beneficiaries [EN/AR]

May 10th, 2021 ― Doha: The foreign representation missions of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have implemented the Ramadan Iftar, Zakat-ul-Fitr, and Eid Clothing projects in several countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

These activities are part of QRCS’s Ramadan Campaign 1442 A.H., under the theme of “Race to All That Is Good”. All necessary preventive measures were taken to ensure the safety of the recipients, including masks and social distancing.

In cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), QRCS provided food aid in the provinces of Bamyan, Faryab, Kabul, and Paktika, in order to improve food security rates for the poorest, neediest, and most conflict- and disaster-affected populations.

Ramadan food parcels were distributed to 900 families to meet their basic food needs for one month. Also, 1,200 Zakat-eligible families were given packs of local food staples, which is enough to last for one month.

At a public ceremony in Paktika, the distribution of 500 food parcels was inaugurated in the presence of representatives of local authorities, ARCS, and community. Each family received 74 kg of flour and rice in the province’s center and neighboring towns.

According to the action plan, the remaining distributions were as follows: Faryab (500 families), Kabul (200 families), and Bamyan (900). Therefore, the overall number of recipients in Afghanistan is 2,100 families, or 12,600 persons, at a total cost of $182,068.

In Iraq, QRCS seeks to alleviate the suffering of Syrian refugees, displaced Iraqis, and recent returnees, by improving their living conditions. To ensure their food security and preserve their dignity, they were provided with basic food items during the holy month of Ramadan, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak and consequent loss of income.

So far, 716 Ramadan food parcels have been distributed to 4,296 beneficiaries, out of the target 2,250 families (13,500 persons) in Nineveh Governorate (Mosul and nearby towns and villages) and Iraqi Kurdistan (Erbil and outskirts). The total cost is $137,166.

Inside Syria, the personnel of QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey implemented three projects to alleviate the suffering of the internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities:

Ramadan Iftar: To meet the needs of 6,880 families in 13 IDP camps in Aleppo countryside, cash coupons were distributed to over 34,400 beneficiaries to purchase food provisions. Zakat-ul-Fitr: One day before the Eid-ul-Fitr, a total of 5,450 food parcels will be distributed to 27,250 beneficiaries. Eid Clothing: $100 cash coupons will be distributed to 835 families, or 4,175 persons, in Idlib and its countryside to purchase new clothes for their children.

In cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), QRCS distributed 2,000 food parcels to 10,000 beneficiaries in different localities of Khartoum State.

In Yemen, QRCS initiated the distribution of food parcels in Amanat Al-Asimah, Taiz, Aden, Dhale, Abyan, Lahij, and Ma'rib, for the benefit of 98,000 persons, at a cost of $828,125. Each parcel contained 65 kg of flour, sugar, rice, vegetable oil, canned beans, dates, and salt. This year, QRCS is implementing Ramadan Iftar, Zakat-ul-Fitr, and Eid Clothing in Yemen, at a total cost of $1 million.

