QRCS provides Eid clothing for Yemen’s children [EN/AR]

August 2nd, 2020 ― Doha: In partnership with its Yemeni counterpart, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented the Eid Clothing project for the poor children of Yemen. So far, 2,400 vulnerable families have been covered in three districts of Taiz Governorate, with a special focus on the poor, the displaced, and the disabled.

Mukhtar Amin, Executive Manager of Yemen Red Crescent Society – Taiz, said, “With support from QRCS, as is usual every year, the poor families are being given clothes as a gift to their children, in order to make them happy during the Eid-ul-Adha. This year, the deliverables are more than the last year, due to the increased needs”.

Rajwa Ahmed, the project coordinator at QRCS’s mission, stated, “Under the project, prepaid vouchers were given to the families, each valued at $45. Some clothes stores had been contracted in advance to provide the clothes that match each family’s children”.

The recipient families expressed their happiness with the gift from QRCS, which enabled them to bring new clothes for their kids, at a time when everyday life is becoming so difficult that they cannot afford to purchase new clothes due to expensive prices.

This year, the project is implemented in the governorates of Taiz and Dhale, providing a total of 11,400 clothing sets to 3,800 families. A social survey had been conducted to select the eligible families that are displaced; affected by the war; or supported by widows, children, orphans, or disabled persons.

Also, the list of beneficiaries includes the teachers of public schools who have not received their salaries. The overall budget for the project is $205,455, totally funded by QRCS.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.