QRCS provides clean water for Yemenis in Taiz, Al-Hudaydah [EN/AR]

October 11th, 2020 ― Doha: “It was extremely difficult to bring water from too far areas. We used buckets to lift water from the deep wells, which would leave wounds on our hands. Now, thank Allah, the problem is over, and we can get clean water easily,” said Mahmoud Jawad, a child from one of the villages covered by Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) project to dig and rehabilitate water wells.

He was so excited by the big difference made in their lives by this $399,999 project.

Through its representative mission in Yemen, QRCS has resumed the works of digging manual wells and rehabilitating water facilities, with total of 27 wells in the governorates of Taiz (Al-Shamayatayn, Al-Mawasit, and Jabal Habashy Districts) and Al-Hudaydah (Al-Sukhnah and Al-Marawi`ah Districts).

The project involves digging and deepening wells to provide pure and unpolluted water. Water tanks, distribution points, and solar-powered pumping rooms will be constructed.

This vital humanitarian intervention is aimed at securing drinking and personal use water for around 25,000 villagers in the target districts. Formerly, they had to go walk long distances to bring water, carried on their shoulders or on donkeys, which caused them health problems.

Many parts of the country lack water. UN reports show that two-thirds of Yemenis are too poor to pay for or secure safe water supply.

Statistics indicate that more than 250,000 suspected acute watery diarrhea and cholera cases are under-5 children. Nonaccess to potable water is a main cause of malnutrition, which is threatening the lives of around 385,000 children. Eng. Younis Mansour Al-Ariki, the project’s manager, said, "Work is going on at a speedy pace to complete the execution of the project. So far, seven new water wells of different depths have been dug. The water levels have been reached. Digging will continue down to the required depths”.

“Six water wells are being rehabilitated and deepened in different areas, 14 solar pumping rooms have been established, and 14 water distribution points with plastic tanks have been installed,” he added. “Currently, preparations are in progress to begin work at the remaining locations, and the works are expected to begin during the coming weeks”.

Ali Mahyob Al-Mohammadi, Head of Al-Shaab Village’s Council, Bani Mohammed Uzlah, Al-Shamayatayn, thanked QRCS for its efforts: “Despite the rough roads and far distance, QRCS was here for us. We appreciate its efforts to solve the problem of water supply and use of buckets to get water. We ask Allah to grant the best reward to the donors who contributed to this project”.

