QRCS to provide QR 34 mn medical aid for 10 countries [EN/AR]

April 20th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a QR 34 million fundraising campaign to support the global Coronavirus control efforts. It will target over 5 million beneficiaries in 10 poor countries.

The new drive comes in response to the appeal issued by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to raise funds to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, especially in poor countries which lack resources to withstand its consequences. Qatar is a major humanitarian donor for all friendly countries around the world.

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, said, “Humanitarian action is particularly important in disaster zones. In the face of an emergency that affects almost every country in the world, QRCS is one of the first responders. With its preparedness strategy, it is well in place to deal with any crisis immediately”.

He emphasized that this initiative to stand by humanity is not something new; it is a deep-rooted tradition of QRCS since its establishment in 1978, inspired by the Qatari culture and values. “Our representation missions in 22 countries are coordinating with the host National Societies on capacity-building and preventive measures,” he stated. Under the campaign, a slew of projects will be implemented as follows:

Ethiopia: Launch of integrated health education programs to promote knowledge of the nature and prevention of Coronavirus disease, training for volunteers, and distribution of health protection kits, each containing a full garment (gloves, head covers, goggles, face shields, and rubber boots) for the benefit of 42,000 persons in Addis Ababa and Oromia. Afghanistan: Provision of PPE (masks, gloves, coveralls, sanitizers and disinfectants, and digital thermometers) to serve 140 health facilities and 1,000 families of Coronavirus patients, training and education for 280 health professionals and 500 volunteers, education for 100,000 society members, and enhancement of quarantine services for positive and suspicious cases in several provinces. Sudan: Provision of PPE, including 5,000 masks and 5,000 sanitizers, rental of ambulance vehicles, and distribution of health education posters on Coronavirus prevention for the benefit of 5,000 persons in several states. Somalia: Launch of integrated video health education programs and provision of PPE (masks and sanitizers) for the benefit of 50,000 persons in Mogadishu, Garowe, and Bosaso. Mali: Provision of supplies for quarantine facilities, including medical equipment, cleaning tools, disinfectants, food aid, and drinking water for the benefit of 100,000 persons. Iraq: Support for quarantine facilities with the needed medical equipment, consumables, sanitizers, and disinfectants, as well as food provisions to serve a population of 4,348,827 in Erbil and Nineveh Governorates. Yemen: Support for 6 hospitals allocated for treatment of Coronavirus patients through rehabilitation, maintenance, provision of medications and medical consumables; provision of PPE for staff; provision of medical consumables such as solutions and Coronavirus lab testing tools; provision of sanitizers and cleaning supplies for staff and patients; Coronavirus control training for medical professionals; and payment for operational costs and medical staff wages for the benefit of 25,000 in San'aa, Sa'dah, Taiz, and Dhale Governorates. Bangladesh: Support for quarantine facilities with the needed medical equipment, consumables, PPE, testing tools, sanitizers and disinfectants; and food provisions for the benefit of 100,000 persons in several divisions of the country. Syria: Provision of 10 intensive care units (ICUs), supply of 50,000 Coronavirus tests for the central medical laboratory; enhancement of Coronavirus response and control capacity at the QRCS-managed health facilities including health care canters and maternity hospital in Al-Bab; and provision of PPE for medical professionals, responders, and nurses for the benefit of 288,000 persons in the northern governorates of Aleppo and Idlib. Palestine: Support for quarantine facilities with the needed medical equipment, consumables, lab testing tools, and food provisions for the benefit of 5,000 persons from the families affected by the Coronavirus outbreak in the West Bank.

You can donate via QRCS website (www.qrcs.org.qa); donor service number (66666364); home donation collection number (66644822); bank transfer with QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003); QRCS headquarters in Corniche; Training and Development Center in Umm Al-Seneem; or QRCS's donation collection agents at Al-Meera, LuLu, and Carrefour.

