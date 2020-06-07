QRCS protects health care workers in Yemen against Coronavirus [EN/AR]

June 7th, 2020 ― Doha: The representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Yemen is going on with its efforts to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), by backing the struggling health system amid scarce finances, medications, and medical supplies.

Described by Dr. Nashwan Al-Husami, Director of the Al-Jomhori Teaching Hospital in Taiz Governorate, as the first-of-a-kind support to be ever received, QRCS is providing protection for the staff of the hospital engaged with the Coronavirus patients. “They are the first line of defense to protect people against this risk,” he said.

Dr. Hozayfah, coordinator of the project in Taiz, said the hospital was supplied with detergents and sanitizers for the isolation and reception center dealing with suspicious Coronavirus infections. This is one more immediate health intervention by QRCS in the governorate, he stressed.

“Now we have disinfectants and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health workers at the COVID-19 isolation department,” he added. “This medical aid was highly welcomed by the staff, the management, and the patients. It will definitely help to reduce the infection risks for our staff. I would like to gratefully thank QRCS, a main contributor to the governorate’s health sector”.

A big advantage of the project is that it indirectly protects the families of the Coronavirus responders, as well as the non-Coronavirus patients referred from other hospitals to the Al-Jomhori Hospitals.

There are plans to expand the project to other hospitals responding to the pandemic in Sana’a, Taiz, and Sa’ada Governorates.

At the same time, QRCS’s teams in Amanat Al-Asimah are conducting awareness campaigns for the public in districts and health facilities, to inform them about the preventive measures against COVID-19, a global life-threatening disease.

Under the project of health care for refugees, the health education team are distributing informative fliers to households in Sana’a, including the refugees and the local community. They are given advise about the Coronavirus, how to prevent it, and the right ways to deal with it. They are taught the best handwash procedure, using sanitizers or soap and water, and how to deal with and isolate the infected cases.