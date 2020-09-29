QRCS, OCHA provide shelter for IDP families in Yemen [EN/AR]

September 29th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has inaugurated Phase 1 of a project to provide shelter for the internally displaced people (IDPs) in the Taiz, Ebb, and Saada governorates of Yemen.

In cooperation with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 3,930 families will receive shelter kits and nonfood items (NFIs), while another 1,700 families will receive cash aid to pay for home rentals for six months.

During the inaugural ceremony in Saada, Hassan Al-Hajj, Director of Razih District, expressed happiness and thanks to QRCS for their efforts to help the IDPs and poor people of the district. He valued this humanitarian initiative and wished for further aid for the vulnerable population of Razih.

The target districts (Maqbanah, Al-Ta'iziyah, Razih, Al-Hashwah, Al-Udayn, and Dhi Al-Sufal) are among the districts worst affected by years of conflict in the country. Some of them are remote, underserved, and inaccessible areas that are hardly reached out to by humanitarian aid providers.

Rasheed, a beneficiary from Taiz, described his conditions before this assistance: “We suffered too bad financial and emotional conditions. In the past, I lived with my family in a poor home in Al-Wazi'iyah. As a result of the escalation, we moved to Maqbanah, to take shelter under torn cloth structures, with no food or other living requirements. When we were told by the villagers that a team from QRCS came to select eligible beneficiaries for an emergency shelter aid project, my wife and I went immediately to register our data”.

Aisha, the wife, added, “It was a nightmare to see my children ill or in need of basic things, while I stand helpless. Today, I am happy to receive this aid. These mattresses, blankets, kitchenware, and clothes will alleviate some of our suffering. I feel happy and satisfied. I wish that this support will continue for the sake of us and other sufferers”.

This response by QRCS to meet the urgent needs of displaced and conflict-affected families in six districts will cost a total of $2,133,482, funded by OCHA’s Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF).