QRCS, OCHA provide shelter for displaced Yemenis

July 19th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is further meeting the needs of those affected by the conflict in Yemen, by securing shelter requirements and nonfood items (NFIs) in three districts of the Dhale Province. With funding from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the project will last until November 2020. It is addressed to the most vulnerable families displaced from the conflict zones, losing their homes and livelihoods.

To help those families and preserve their dignity, QRCS’s representation mission in Yemen will provide the basic shelter needs for 500 families and pay six-month residential rentals for 1,000 families.

Adel Al-Nuwaihi, QRCS’s Follow-up and Evaluation Officer in Dhale, said two training workshops had previously been held for the survey and verification personnel, followed by community surveys for one month in the target areas of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“After that, the verification group made field visits to make sure that all the information of the target families is true and meeting the criteria. Then, the final lists of beneficiaries were prepared, and the cash aid was distributed in the districts of Al-Hussein, Jahaf, and Qa'atabah.

The Relief Officer at QRCS’s representation mission in Sana’a, said, “We have taken all the measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The beneficiaries are advised to follow the instructions in order to protect themselves and their families”.

She explained that seven fixed and mobile points of distribution were designated in the three districts. “All the health precautions and safe distances are strictly observed,” said the representative of QRCS. “To avoid crowds, we have developed an emergency plan to allocate the beneficiaries to the distribution points based on the available spaces”. This is the first of six phases under the $882,743 project, which is planned to cover a total of 1,500 families, or 9,000 persons, in Dhale.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.