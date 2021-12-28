QRCS, OCHA launch emergency health, nutrition services project in Marib [EN/AR]

December 28th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched an emergency health and nutrition services project in Marib Governorate, Yemen. The launch was announced in an introductory workshop attended by representatives of the governorate’s health office, the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA), and local authorities. The session introduced the project’s mechanism of execution and coordination of efforts to improve access to beneficiary areas. During the workshop, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sha’ab, Director of the Health Department of Marib, said, “This meeting with SCMCHA, local authorities, and QRCS is particularly important to explain how the project will contribute to the restoration, equipment, and furnishing of health facilities in Harib Bayhan and Al-Abdiyah districts. This will make a big difference in providing primary health care services for under-five children”. He commended the role of QRCS and called for more support, given the exceptional conditions in the governorate. Saleh Abdullah Al-Sharif, representative of SCMCHA, stated, “As a result of the ongoing war in the region, we need such projects at the present time, as many families suffer from the lack of health services, especially in the displaced and host communities. Humanitarian interventions are very few in these areas”. “We hope that QRCS and other supportive organizations will expand the provision of more comprehensive services and paying attention to all hospitals and health centers in the governorate,” added Mr. Al-Sharif. “The competent authorities of the governorate will continue to support QRCS. We have the determination to overcome difficulties and facilitate all procedures to implement health projects”. Fawaz Ghaleb Al-Salihi, representative of the local authority, said, “This project is important as the social group that needs urgent intervention in Harib and Al- Abdiyah. At QRCS’s invitation, we gather here today to consider the humanitarian situation and coordinate to overcome any challenges to the progress of work”. He praised the role of QRCS, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF), and other donors. Dr. Munira Al-Aini, the project’s manager, said, “Under this project, QRCS is supporting the Harib Hospital and four health centers in Harib district, as well as Al-Abdiyah Ali Abdelmughni Hospital and two health centers in Al-Abdiyah district. Also, two health education delegations will be deployed. QRCS and relevant organizations are supporting health facilities in inaccessible conflict zones, with awareness-raising activities to ensure better results”. She revealed that the project provided consultations about infant and young child nutrition, and treatment of severe and moderate acute malnutrition among under-five children and pregnant and breastfeeding women. With $799,700 funding from YHF, the project will cover a total of 138,090 beneficiaries until the end of July 2022.