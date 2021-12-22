QRCS launches new medical aid project for Yemen patients [EN/AR]

December 22nd, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a new medical project for 1,043 poor patients in Yemen, at a total cost of $424,768.

The new project involves providing radiotherapy sessions for cancer patients, medicines and medical supplies for patients with burn injuries, and dialysis and kidney transplant post-procedure medicines.

It was initiated at the National Oncology Center in Sana’a, with a six-month plan to hold 4,074 radiotherapy sessions for 272 cancer patients. Dr. Abdullah Thawabeh, Chairman of the center, said, "Under the partnership between QRCS and the National Oncology Center, we started to receive the patients who need radiotherapy. I would like to thank QRCS for addressing the needs of Yemeni people. We hope they will continue to provide this service. This charitable intervention is highly appreciated, and we look forward to closer bilateral work. In light of the current circumstances in our country, we expect a lot from QRCS. Certainly, the cancer patients will receive high-quality treatment”.

According to the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Yemen, more than 10,000 cases of cancer were recorded in 2017 alone, only 40% of whom received full treatment. This is a clear indication of the too bad conditions suffered by these patients.

During the inauguration ceremony at the Disability Welfare and Rehabilitation Fund in Sana'a, Othman Al-Silwi, Deputy Executive Director of the fund, said, "With support from QRCS, we launch today the project to support patients in Yemen, by providing compression garments and medicines for 290 patients with disabling burns. The recent increase in numbers of severe hand and leg burn injuries put much pressure on the fund and require major and minor surgical interventions, compression garments, and burn medicines. I would like to thank QRCS for supporting those people, as well as the other services provided in many health and social aspects”.

Describing the importance of the project, Hisham A. Al-Qudsi, Director of Programs and Projects at the fund, said, “The project helps the patients psychologically by removing deformities or improving the appearance of their body. The cost of deformitiy treatment is very high, especially with the increasing number of burn injuries, which requires more compression garments”.

He thanked QRCS for providing this and other medical equipment and services for persons with disability in Yemen. “We will continue to coordinate a stronger partnership, hopefully to develop the services provided for those people,” said Mr. Al-Qudsi.

Later, it is planned to provide dialysis drugs for 309 patients with kidney failure and medications for 172 patients with kidney transplants. The number of people with kidney failure in Yemen is estimated at 5,200, according to 2019 statistics of WHO, which also highlighted an acute shortage in dialysis supplies and medicines.