QRCS, KRCS respond to Marib floods

October 16th , 2022 ― Doha: In cooperation with Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) have launched an emergency response to the floods in Marib, Yemen.

Under the project, 598 families will be supported with shelter kits, at a cost of $150,000, equally funded by QRCS and KRCS, under their bilateral agreement.

Saif Muthanna, Director-General of the Executive Unit for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Marib, stated, “Today is the launch of an emergency response project to support families in need with shelter materials. I would like to thank QRCS, KRCS, and the implementing partner YRCS for this project, which is considered one of the most important projects in the governorate. The needs are considerable, especially in basic areas such as food, shelter, water, and environmental sanitation. Displacement to Marib is growing, with over 2,222,000 IDPs at 197 camps in the city. We appeal for more projects to alleviate the suffering of IDPs”.

Faris Al-Aqili, Executive Director of YRCS in Marib, commented, “Supported by our brothers at QRCS and KRCS, this intervention meets the most critical needs, following the flash floods that affected thousands of families over the past few weeks. As an implementing partner, we have distributed nearly 600 shelter kits, each containing seven mattresses, blankets, straw mats, kitchenware, stove, and flashlight. This aid will benefit poor families at Al-Habila, Al Munif, and Arak IDP camps. The upcoming phases will bring more aid to help those in need and put a smile on their faces. Thanks to the contributors, and thanks to the governorate’s Executive Unit for good coordination and selection of beneficiaries”.

Mervat Al-Dabai, the project’s manager at QRCS’s office, thanked YRCS - Marib Branch for the immediate response and good coordination with all parties, which enabled them to select the beneficiaries worst hit. She praised the extraordinary measures taken to ensure a well-organized and accelerated distribution process.

Saleh Al-Rashidi, a beneficiary of the project, said, “I would like to thank QRCS and KRCS for providing diverse shelter kits for poor IDPs in Marib. Thanks Qatar for your efforts and giving in favor of Yemen”.

According to United Nations data, more than 3.4 million Yemeni IDPs are experiencing a very difficult humanitarian situation, as a result of the war and extreme weather. Flash floods have led to the explosion of water blocking barriers, submersion of IDP tents, and trapping of others.

The homes of 13,549 families have been damaged, including 2,577 totally damaged and 10,972 partially damaged.

##End of Text##

About Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is Qatar’s first humanitarian and volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 192 National Societies. It is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian and social efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

Both locally and internationally, QRCS has relief and development operations in numerous countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Central and South America. Its humanitarian mandates include disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and risk reduction. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, food, water, shelter, and other needs of local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian diplomacy and advocacy front.

With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity, inspired by the seven Fundamental Principles of humanitarian action: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality