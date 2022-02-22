QRCS inaugurates Phase 3 of water project in Yemen

February 22nd, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched Phase 3 of the project to dig water wells and rehabilitate water and environmental sanitation projects.

With new 149 water projects in seven Yemeni governorates (Taiz, Dhale, Lahij, Ibb, Al-Mahwit, Sa’ada, and Raymah), this phase will serve a total of 73,500 beneficiaries, at a total cost of $1,324,970.

These projects involve digging two artesian wells in Tuban District, Lahij; digging and rehabilitating 103 manual wells; and rehabilitating 46 water projects with solar-powered pumps. The execution works include constructing collection tanks and pumping systems with all equipment.

Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Sheraji, head of QRCS’s office in Yemen, said, "This project addresses the suffering of the most vulnerable groups in remote and inaccessible areas, due to the high mountainous terrain in the middle of the country’s highest and largest mountain ranges. There are scarce sources of potable water, which is too expensive. With this project, the locals no longer have to collect rainwater, which was a very difficult burden, especially during the dry season”.

“Even before the completion of Phase 2, we opted to launch Phase 3 to further support water projects, by digging more artesian and manual wells to help close the gap in water and environmental sanitation suffered by people in the target areas,” he added.

Upon the inauguration in Dhale, Saleh Obeid, Director-General of Jahaf District, said, “Securing potable water is one of the biggest problems in Dhale, and specifically Jahaf. I hope the water projects will be available very soon, to alleviate the suffering of people here. QRCS’s great contributions are highly valued”. Mahmoud Al-Bakir, a community leader in Bilad At Ta'am District, Raymah, optimistically commented, “Thanks to QRCS, the suffering of people here will hopefully come to an end. Within a few days, clean and accessible water will be available. Children and women will be safe from the risk of diseases and falling into the wells. Sadly, many families have lost children or women this way”. QRCS had completed Phase 1 of the project, digging and rehabilitating 34 manual wells. Phase 2 is still in progress across give governorates, with 141 water projects to provide clean drinking water for the populations of remote and almost isolated areas. In general, the overall budget for the project’s three phases is $2,822,840.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs. QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.