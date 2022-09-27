QRCS inaugurates emergency obstetric care center at Khalifa General Hospital in Yemen [EN/AR]

September 27th, 2022 ― Doha: As part of a project to provide comprehensive health care services for vulnerable Yemenis, co-funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the opening of an emergency obstetric care center at Khalifa General Hospital in Al-Turbah City, Taiz.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Rajeh Al-Maliki, Director-General of the Public Health and Population Bureau, said, “The inauguration of the emergency obstetric care center at Khalifa General Hospital is aimed at expanding significant services to Al-Shamayatayn and neighboring districts of Taiz and Lahj Governorates”.

“Warm thanks to QFFD and UNFPA for their generous funding to alleviate the suffering of people,” he added. “QRCS remains a key partner that has previous and ongoing contributions to services at health centers and public hospitals across Taiz”.

Dr. Abdulrahman Saleh, Director-General of the hospital, stated, “For the hospital’s management, the onset of work at this important center is a long-awaited dream come true. A lot was done by international and local partners to rehabilitate and furnish the hospital to serve more than 1.2 million people. I expect the new center to have good results. According to statistics, more than 15 C-section inpatients are referred to governorate centers every day. With this achievement, we will be able to alleviate people’s suffering and reduce the trouble and risks of travel”. Dr. Amatulrahman Saleh, OB/GYN surgeon at Khalifa General Hospital, said, “Pregnant women suffer from poor service at the hospital. Critical or delayed cases bear the burden of traveling to city centers, and they may lose their lives on the way. This center will provide quality services for all the seekers of medical help, helping to reduce pregnancy and childbirth complications”.

Dr. Hudhayfa Hazaa, the project’s coordinator, revealed, “The rehabilitation and operation of the emergency obstetric care center at the hospital comes in response to the appeal and suffering of the community. Together with partners, we will keep supporting the target health facilities, by paying staff remunerations, running the laboratory and pharmacy, and providing the medical supplies and equipment needed”.

Going on since March 2021, the “Comprehensive Health Care Services for Vulnerable People” project has $7 million funding from QFFD and UNFPA. It aims at supporting 11 health facilities in three Yemeni governorates: Sana'a, Taiz, and Al-Hudaydah.

