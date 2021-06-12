QRCS hands over new housing units to displaced families in Yemen [EN/AR]

June 12th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to provide shelter for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the war and flooding in Yemen. At a total cost of $210,024, 224 housing units were handed over to the beneficiaries in two sub-divisions of 'Abs District, Hajjah Governorate. The handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Hajjah and the local authority of 'Abs. Eng. Younes Mansour, the delegate of QRCS, gave a detailed presentation on the construction process. He said the project was part of QRCS’s ongoing efforts to help the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering due to the many years of humanitarian crisis. Eng. Mansour explained that the new houses adopted a practical and flexible model that dealt with changing weather and, at the same time, ensured environmental sustainability, using building materials from the local environment. “That is why these houses drew attention from local authorities and humanitarian organizations,” he added. Even though the new houses are located in five distant villages, the construction was accomplished within only three months, while all technical specifications were taken into consideration. Ahmed Hassan Hayjan, a community leader, praised QRCS’s quality of work: “I hope that these services will continue, to secure the household needs, such as mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, and kitchenware. The people here were forced out of their home villages to live in desert areas with no shelter or food. Thanks to coordination between QRCS and local authorities, these unlivable places were turned into environmentally friendly residential villages”. The beneficiary IDPs thanked QRCS for providing them with houses that protect their safety and dignity. Mohamed Ali Heba, a beneficiary, said, “Due to the war, my house was destroyed. I came here with my family, just to seek shelter under trees. With its commendable sympathy, QRCS gave us these houses to protect us against the heat, cold, and rain. Many thanks to QRCS. We really appreciate it”. According to 2020 UN estimates, there are 3.1 million Yemenis in dire need for shelter and household supplies. So, QRCS’s project addresses a growing shelter issue and meets the stressing needs of the most vulnerable IDPs. Currently, two similar projects are in progress, with a total of 580 houses to be built in the governorates of Raymah, Al Hudaydah, Taiz, and Hadhramaut, with an overall budget of $710,500.