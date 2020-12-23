QRCS gives a lending hand to victims of flash floods in Yemen [EN/AR]

December 23rd, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched an emergency intervention to help the internally displaced people (IDPs) affected by flash floods in Yemen, by deploying emergency medical care teams to the governorates of Taiz and Hajjah.

This intervention comes in response to the humanitarian appeal issued by the Health Cluster of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to help the affected Yemeni families.

At a total cost of $55,143, QRCS’s mission in Yemen is deploying 11 emergency medical care teams across Abs District and rural areas (Hajjah) and Al-Shamayatayn District (Taiz).

In Taiz, the field medical teams are visiting Al-Shamayatayn to help the victims, with 280 patients covered by the first visit.

The team has an ambulance vehicle, medications, and medical supplies. It comprises a GP, nurse, pharmacist, nutritionist, immunologist, and reproductive health specialist.

They examine the patients, give them the necessary prescriptions, and provide public health counseling. Critical cases are referred to the Al-Nashma Hospital, which had already been rehabilitated by QRCS.

Dr. Hudhayfah Al-Sabri, the project coordinator at QRCS’s mission, said, “This emergency intervention is co-implemented with the governorate’s health department, the director of camp executive unit, and the camp coordination department of the International Organization for Migration (IOM)”.

According to him, the intervention will last for two months to cover all the residents of camps in the district.

