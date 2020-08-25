QRCS extends medical support to Al-Jomhouri Hospital in Taiz [EN/AR]

August 25th, 2020 ― Doha: As Coronavirus spread rates are rising in Yemen, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has gone on with supporting the local health professionals to protect their lives against the virus, thus ensuring that they would continue to serve the patients and do their medical job amid difficult humanitarian conditions suffered by the Yemeni people.

“QRCS are here to bring all the safety supplies for our medical staff,” said Dr. Ferial Mohamed Ahmed, Head of the Department of Isolation at the Al-Jomhouri Hospital in Taiz, as she met QRCS’s representative, who delivered the medical protective supplies in the presence of the directors of the Taiz Public Health and Population Office and the hospital. “With the previous support, our medical staff could resume their work without fear from infection. Today, we are even more reassured as all the staff of the isolation and other departments are given protective equipment”.

Dr. Ahmed thanked QRCS for acting promptly to help the physicians, which greatly reduced the risks of the pandemic. “This support comes in a too bad situation in Taiz,” she added. “While assigned as an isolation center, the Al-Jomhouri Hospital lacks the basic medical resources, including consumables, disinfectants, and detergents”.

In a statement, Dr. Rajeh Al-Maleeki, Director of the Taiz Health Office, commented, “QRCS played a significant role in providing medical aid to control the Coronavirus outbreak. They procured the Al-Jomhouri Hospital with protective supplies for medical staff of the Coronavirus isolation center, as well as other departments. We would like to thank them gratefully and urge them to give us more assistance to overcome this pandemic, which weighed heavily on many already suffering Yemeni people”.

This project is part of QRCS’s humanitarian interventions for the brotherly people of Yemen. It covers three governorates (Sana’a, Taiz, and Saada), where the workers at health facilities are provided with all Coronavirus protective supplies, at a total cost of QR $78,948.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.