QRCS delivers food parcels to 68,670 beneficiaries in Yemen [EN/AR]

January 27th, 2021 ― Doha: in Partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to distribute food parcels in five governorates of Yemen, for the benefit of 68,670 persons, at a total cost of $497,634 (QR 1,816,346).

QRCS’s personnel distributed the food parcels to displaced and poor families in Amanat Al-Asimah, Saada, Hajjah, Taiz, and Dhale, with special focus on the families with orphans and special needs, in order to reduce malnutrition rates among the most vulnerable groups.

The beneficiaries welcomed this humanitarian aid, in the form of food parcels, each containing 88 kg of food staples like flour, wheat, rice, sugar, beans, vegetable oil, and salt, delivered to a total of 9,810 families across the target governorates.

Under the close supervision of QRCS’s personnel, the list of beneficiaries was selected, verified for eligibility, and assigned to the distribution locations. To ensure the safety of beneficiaries, they received protective supplies and were advised to follow preventive measures.

In Hajjah Governorate, Ellan Fadael, Chairman of the Supreme Humanitarian Affairs Council, praised the collaboration between QRCS and Yemen Red Crescent to jointly execute charitable and humanitarian programs there, helping the target families and the poor in general.

He highlighted QRCS’s efforts and attention to the needs of the disadvantaged, emphasizing the importance of charitable initiatives and humanitarian providers reaching out to such groups in the villages of Mabyan District and the countryside of Hajjah City.

Dr. Abdul-Karim Nassar, Head of Yemen Red Crescent’s chapter in Hajjah, described the distribution of food items as consistent with the shared objective of alleviating the suffering of Yemeni people amid the harsh war. The food aid, he explained, was addressed to the governorate’s poorest families, totaling 1,300 recipients of food parcels from the distribution committees.

Regarding the importance of this support, Rima Al-Khatib, Relief Officer at QRCS’s mission in Yemen, said, “The most vulnerable beneficiaries received food aid to improve their living conditions. They were selected based on strict criteria, in cooperation with the local authorities”.

Having taken hand over his food parcel in Al-Askari District, Taiz, a beneficiary said, “We were desperate for assistance. Many organizations do not have access to our area, due to the ongoing war”. The public thanked the people and government of Qatar, as well as QRCS, for providing such food aid for the people of Yemen, in the teeth of war, blockade, and epidemics.

