QRCS builds shelter homes for displaced families in Yemen [EN/AR]

April 25th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is building 224 housing units in two towns of Abs District, Hajjah Governorate, to shelter 1,680 displaced persons affected by war and flooding in Yemen.

This emergency response is part of Qatar’s continued commitment to relieving Yemenis and alleviating the impact of the prolonged humanitarian crisis.

At a total cost of $210,024 totally funded by QRCS, the new homes are 5×3 meters in size and are built of mud blocks and straw roofs taken from the local environment.

Eng. Afraa Al-Aghbari, the project’s manager, stated, “Abs District is a desert sandy area in northwestern Hajjah, where the displaced people suffer poor living conditions and have difficulty finding adequate housing. Their suffering becomes even worse at times of too hot weather, dust, and rain, which damage their mud-and-straw homes and make them, particularly children, prone to disease”.

“The structures are designed to match the standard homes of the target towns,” she added. “The construction works include foundations, footings, and block walls. The concrete works include door-top and window-top thresholds. The roof works include a metal and tarpaulin grid topped by a layer of straw”.

Othman Ahmed Gahlouf, a resident of Abs, talked about displacement from his neighborhood: “It is complicated. Everything we have was left behind. We were displaced by war from Baghta to Bani Thawab. Now, we are homeless, with nothing to protect against the desert dust, with no medication, and with no transportation”.

“I was told to come here and get a land plot to build a small straw tent. And then, there arrived aid from our brothers in Qatar. I would like to thank QRCS for building these rooms. It is the only support we have received from all the organizations. I wish that benevolent people would help us to furnish our new home,” he said.

In 2019, QRCS built 719 housing units in Abyan and Al-Hudaydah Governorates, under three projects that cost of $514,191 in total.

During the holy month of Ramadan 1442 A.H., QRCS is implementing three charitable projects for poor Yemenis: (1) Ramadan Iftar for 62,300 beneficiaries (QR 2,002,500), Zakat-ul-Fitr for 30,100 beneficiaries (QR 516,000), and Eid Clothing for 5,400 beneficiaries (QR 504,000).

