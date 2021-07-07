QRCS backs community health in Yemen [EN/AR]

July 7th, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched a new project to support 10 primary health care and malnutrition treatment centers in Yemen. Lasting until year end, the $988,000 project covers the governorates of Taiz, Sana’a, and Dhale.

During the inauguration ceremony in 26 September Maternity and Childhood Center, Dr. Rajih Abdul-Wahid Al-Maleeki, General Director of the Health and Population Office in Taiz, emphasized the importance of the project for serving low-income people, amid economic challenges in Taiz and the country in general.

Dr. Al-Maleeki thanked QRCS for its previous and current donations, including medical equipment, consumables, and medications. This project shows how QRCS is always concerned with effective and successful projects,” he said. Dt. Hmoud Al-Shami, the center’s director, revealed a jump in the number of visitors since the return of QRCS.

“The staff are active again, and QRCS is supporting the center to back community health,” said Dr. Al-Shami. “It is important to promote COVID-19 awareness and advising activities for different segments of society”.

Dr. Azya Rawah, the project’s supervisor at QRCS’s mission in Yemen, gave a presentation on the activities and interventions to be done. She expected the results to be better than the last time.

In Dhale, Dr. Mothana Said, Director of the Health Office in Qa'tabah District, commented on the launch of the project: “This health project will help the Al-Salam Hospital in Qa'tabah District and the Al-Shohadaa Hospital in Al-Shu'ayb District. It supports the departments of general emergency with medications, medical solutions, logistics, and staff remunerations”.

He commended the generous contributions by QRCS to the health sector: “In 2018/2019, QRCS rehabilitated, furnished, and operated six health centers in Qa'tabah alone. We welcome such effective health projects, which have a positive and long-term effect on treatment of patients and rehabilitation of health facilities, thus ensuring integrated health services”.

Ahmed Al-Moqanza’, the project’s manager, talked about the positive outcomes of these services, as reflected in more visitors of centers. “The project pays for the remunerations of medical and administrative staff; recruits the required staff; secures supportive services such as water supply, power supply, and maintenance; and procures medical equipment and basic medications for the poor. It is estimated to serve up to 250,000 patients, in addition to 30,000 beneficiaries of health education,” he said.

The United Nations Global Humanitarian Overview 2019 shows that only 51% of health facilities in Yemen are fully functional, which means very limited access to health care. According to the report, in famine mortality is associated with immune deficiency diseases. So, many malnourished children, mothers, and patients in famine zones may have no access to health care.

To QRCS, it is a top priority to meet the fundamental needs of hospitals and health centers. The above project is aimed at building the resilience of Yemeni community in the face of the current crisis, by providing primary health care services, eradicating malnutrition, maintaining premises and equipment, and promoting health awareness.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.