12 Sep 2019

Qatar helps WFP provide food for some of Yemen’s most vulnerable people

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

ROME – A US$2.9 million contribution from Qatar has allowed the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide vital food assistance to over 160,000 vulnerable Yemenis.
Qatar’s support enabled WFP to distribute food vouchers over a two-month period to families in four governorates – Lahj, Al Jawf, Dhamar and Taiz. WFP’s Commodity Voucher through Trader’s Network allows families to get basic foods from local retail outlets.

“WFP is working tirelessly in Yemen to provide millions with vital food assistance,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Yemen Laurent Bukera. “We also need to support the local economy so we can help put Yemen on the road to recovery”. “The continued support of donors like Qatar is essential to ensure that no child, woman or man goes hungry in Yemen.”

WFP is supporting over 11 million people each month with food assistance. This level of support has so far helped avert famine in Yemen. But, over 20 million Yemenis continue to face a daily struggle to meet their food needs. Malnutrition rates among women and children remain dangerously high with around 3 million at risk of acute malnutrition.

Economic collapse and outbreaks of disease have exacerbated the food crisis in war-torn Yemen. The provision of humanitarian food assistance remains critical, while investment in restoring people’s livelihoods and rebuilding infrastructure is also needed so Yemen can rebuild.

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Annabel Symington, WFP/Yemen Mob. +967 739888251

Reem Nada, WFP/Cairo Mob. +2010 66634522

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.