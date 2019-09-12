Qatar helps WFP provide food for some of Yemen’s most vulnerable people

ROME – A US$2.9 million contribution from Qatar has allowed the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide vital food assistance to over 160,000 vulnerable Yemenis.

Qatar’s support enabled WFP to distribute food vouchers over a two-month period to families in four governorates – Lahj, Al Jawf, Dhamar and Taiz. WFP’s Commodity Voucher through Trader’s Network allows families to get basic foods from local retail outlets.

“WFP is working tirelessly in Yemen to provide millions with vital food assistance,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Yemen Laurent Bukera. “We also need to support the local economy so we can help put Yemen on the road to recovery”. “The continued support of donors like Qatar is essential to ensure that no child, woman or man goes hungry in Yemen.”

WFP is supporting over 11 million people each month with food assistance. This level of support has so far helped avert famine in Yemen. But, over 20 million Yemenis continue to face a daily struggle to meet their food needs. Malnutrition rates among women and children remain dangerously high with around 3 million at risk of acute malnutrition.

Economic collapse and outbreaks of disease have exacerbated the food crisis in war-torn Yemen. The provision of humanitarian food assistance remains critical, while investment in restoring people’s livelihoods and rebuilding infrastructure is also needed so Yemen can rebuild.

Contact

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Annabel Symington, WFP/Yemen Mob. +967 739888251

Reem Nada, WFP/Cairo Mob. +2010 66634522