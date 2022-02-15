Qatar Fund for Development supports UNFPA to enhance health services in Yemen [EN/AR]

Sana’a, February 2022 – The Qatar Fund for Development has supported UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, in reaching nearly 400,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by crisis, with life-saving health services within the last year.

The supported has helped UNFPA to upgrade services at 10 health facilities in the governorates of Al Hudaydah, Sana’a and Taizz; providing these facilities with essential medical equipment, medical supplies and trained health workers. Since the inception of the project in December 2020, among the 400,000 people reached with health services in the supported health facilities, nearly 200,000 received free medical consultations, while some 60,000 women received life-saving reproductive health services.

“I entered this hospital with no money in hand, full of fear about the fate of my pregnant wife and my unborn child. I am leaving the hospital with a healthy mother and baby, looking forward to a new beginning as a family,” tells a man whose wife underwent a caesarean section following life-threatening complications during pregnancy at Al-Garahy District Hospital in Al Hudaydah.

The funding from the Qatar Fund for Development has been pivotal to UNFPA’s efforts in enhancing the access and availability of health services at a time when only 50 per cent of health facilities in Yemen remain functional.

