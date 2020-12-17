Qatar Fund for Development cooperates with United Nations Population Fund to enhance health services in Yemen [EN/AR]

Doha/Sana’a, 16 December 2020 – Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signs an agreement with UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund to provide comprehensive health services for vulnerable people in Yemen.

The project aims to improve the health of vulnerable people in Yemen by providing comprehensive primary and secondary health care services in health facilities across three governorates. The project will work to improve access to a high quality integrated minimum services Package of Health Care (MSP) in 10 health centers and district hospitals. This is in addition to strengthening access to advanced health care services.

“As conflicts affect Yemen and Yemeni people every day, and with the spread of pandemics, people are losing their lives. During current times, theYemeni people are in need more than ever ofan improved healthcare system, in order to get their most fundamental needs and enjoy a dignified life,” said Mr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Aseeri, Manager of Country Programs at QFFD. “This Agreement will play an important role in supporting SDG 3, related to health, by helping Yemenis and enhancing health services through cooperating with UNFPA. This agreement is in line with QFFD vision in giving hope and promoting peace and justice through sustainable and comprehensive development.”

UNFPA’s Representative to Yemen, Mr. Nestor Owomuhangi stated, “UNFPA enormously appreciates the generous contribution from the State of Qatar towards our efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of Yemenis, especially women and girls. This funding will help increase access and availability of health services at a time when only 50 per cent of health facilities in Yemen remain functional.”