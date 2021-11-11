QATAR FUND FOR DEVELOPMENT ADDRESSES CRITICAL FOOD SECURITY NEEDS IN YEMEN THROUGH ITS SUPPORT OF THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

The contribution will support over 7 million people facing food insecurity

ROME/DOHA – Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed an agreement with the World Food Programme for a generous contribution of US$90 million supporting humanitarian operations to address critical food security needs in Yemen, where conflict, economic decline and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are putting millions in danger of slipping into famine.

The agreement formalizes an announcement made by the state of Qatar in July. The much-needed contribution has already helped WFP to address critical funding shortfalls and ensured the continued provision of life-saving food and nutrition assistance to some 7 million people in Yemen.

“Today we need to stand together hand in hand to address the critical food security needs in Yemen, and with the World Food Programme’s significant efforts, we are taking big steps toward easing the life of the Yemenis. We are proud of this strategic partnership that supports food security and helps prevent famine in Yemen,” said HE Khalifa Al-Kuwari, Director General of QFFD.

“I have been urging the world to step up to help avoid mass starvation in Yemen, and I am grateful that the government and people of Qatar have listened,” said WFP Executive Director David Beasley. “These funds could not have come at a better time as they allowed us to avoid imminent cuts in rations. The contribution has helped save millions of lives.”

In Yemen, inadequate food consumption, one measure of hunger, is experienced by up to 46 percent of families in some areas, according to recent WFP data. It is increasing each day and is largely driven by the economic downturn in the country. Over half of Yemen’s population – 16.2 million people – is facing acute hunger, with 5 million people one step away from famine.

With the generous contribution from Qatar Fund for Development, WFP has been able to continue providing emergency food assistance to millions of people, in the form of in-kind food transfers, vouchers and cash, and specialized nutritious foods to treat and prevent malnutrition among 500,000 pregnant and nursing mothers and children under five years of age. A portion of the contribution will be used to support the WFP-led United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), a critical service that enables the wider humanitarian response in the country.

In Yemen, WFP provides emergency food assistance through direct food rations, vouchers, or cash to nearly 13 million people, prioritising areas with the highest rates of food insecurity. In addition, WFP is providing 3.3 million children and women with specialised nutrition support and assisting 1.6 million children through its school feeding programme. QFFD’s contribution will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is a Qatari public institution committed, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to implement foreign aid projects by international best practices and standards.

Since 2012, QFFD has been providing aid to many countries in accordance with the international cooperation goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. Its primary goal is to achieve inclusive and sustainable development by addressing global priority issues in education, health, and economic development.

