Qatar Charity distributes relief aid to flood-affected people in Yemen

Qatar Charity (QC) provided relief aid to those affected by the floods and rain in Yemen’s Dhamar Governorate to meet their urgent needs and alleviate their suffering.

The aid included food packages, which benefited 815 families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and those affected by the heavy rains in the Jahran and Dawran districts and the Dhamar city. Two shelter projects are expected to be implemented for the affected during the coming period.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness with this assistance, thanking the benefactors of Qatar and Qatar Charity for providing the humanitarian aid they desperately need. Muhammad Ali, one of the affected, said that the roof of his house collapsed because of the rain, he lost all his furniture, and his house became uninhabitable, adding that one of his relatives sheltered him in a room where he lives with his children. He thanked the benefactors and Qatar Charity for providing the aid.

Fathia Sinan Saleh said that her house was cracked due to the heavy rains, and she could not repair it, indicating that she has eight children, and her husband is unemployed. She expressed her happiness with the food aid from Qatar Charity.

Is worth mentioning that the rains and flood that hit the Dhamar Governorate, caused huge human and material damage. 626 houses were damaged, either completely collapsed or partially damaged, and the number of affected people reached nearly 4,000 in villages and IDPs camps. The rains sank the tents and water entered the IDPs camps, which caused the loss of everything they had.

Qatar Charity provides relief assistance for the Yemeni IDPs and the host community in the areas of food security, shelter, water, and health.

Qatar Charity has earlier provided emergency health assistance to healthcare facilities in Ibb governorate of Yemen, where support was extended to two health centres of Al Mashannah district, in addition to training 24 health workers. The assistance was part of the emergency project funded by the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Besides, Qatar Charity and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed an agreement worth more than 1.8 million Qatari Riyals to support internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen. According to this contribution, UNHCR will provide urgent assistance to more than 2,000 internally displaced families (approximately 12,252 individuals).