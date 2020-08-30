Qatar Charity delivers QR1mn aid to Yemeni quarantine centers

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided fresh QR1mn health assistance for quarantine centers in many Yemeni cities to benefit 900,000 persons in the country.

The aid comes as part of Qatar Charity’s continued global efforts to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by supporting many countries in several sectors, especially health. The assistance includes equipment and devices needed to treat those infected with the coronavirus, in addition to installing sterilization devices as a precautionary measure to prevent the infection with COVID-19.

Qatar Charity seeks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Yemen by contributing to the efforts made by society to save the lives of the infected with the virus and the vulnerable to it and mitigate the effects of poverty on Yemenis.

The areas, which targeted suffer from deteriorating health services and the rising number of deaths and infections with COVID-19, which spread more in other cities due to the high population density. Yemen also goes through a lack of financial resources, support, and medical supplies, whose prices are very high.

Qatar Charity has earlier provided medical devices and equipment, sanitizers, disinfection and cleaning materials, preventive materials, masks, oxygen cylinders, medical ventilators, and other items to combat the coronavirus in Yemen, benefiting 150,000 people. During the past years, Qatar Charity has also implemented several health projects in many governorates of Yemen.

In support of the fight against COVID-19, Qatar Charity has already provided medical and food aid as well as other assistance to many countries, including Yemen, Lebanon, Tunisia, Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Chad, and Kenya.

Qatar Charity has also signed several cooperation agreements with UN agencies such as UNICEF and OCHA to maximize the number of beneficiaries hit by the pandemic.