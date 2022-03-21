Qatar Charity delivers emergency aid to Yemen’s healthcare facilities

Qatar Charity (QC) has provided emergency health assistance to healthcare facilities in the Ibb Governorate of Yemen where the support was extended to two health centers of Al Mashannah District, in addition to training 24 health workers. The assistance is part of the emergency project funded by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The emergency health services were delivered to the host community and the internally displaced persons (IDPs), given the challenging humanitarian circumstances of the areas inhabited by approximately 21,000 people, including the IDPs and the host community.

The training of the health workers of the two health centers included infection prevention, reproductive health, Covid-19 screening, and psychological support.

Dr. Amin El-Sayed, Director of the Family Health Center, said that the aid contributed to meeting the needs of the center that suffers from a shortage of medicines, devices and furniture, adding that the center receives the poorest families from the IDPs and host communities, and patients receive the service at the center for free. The director of the center underlined the importance of the continuation of this project, which has a clear impact on the beneficiaries in this region.

The trainees expressed their delight with the training that benefited them greatly and helped them improve the health services provided to the patients.

Aziza Ghaboush, an IDP, said that due to this project, the Lahij Medical Center began to provide much better services than before, indicating that she receives free health services from the center.

Laila Al-Dais, a resident of Lahij area and a member of the host community, said that the center provides medical services to IDPs facing very challenging financial conditions, indicating that Qatar Charity has provided medicines to the patients of the center.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has recently signed two partnership agreements with OCHA’s Yemen office to implement two projects in the health sector.