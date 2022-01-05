Qatar Charity and UNHCR sign agreement to support internally displaced people in Yemen

Qatar Charity (QC) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, signed an agreement worth more than 1.8 million Qatari Riyals to support internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen.

Due to this contribution, UNHCR will provide urgent assistance to more than 2,000 internally displaced families (approximately 12,252 individuals), through the distribution of relief items which includes blankets, kitchen sets, and solar lamps.

Mr. Nawaf Abdullah al-Hammadi, CEO's assistant for the International Operations and Programs sector at Qatar Charity, emphasized QC’s commitment towards providing continuous support to UNHCR’s operations. “We are proud of our long-lasting partnership with UNHCR, and we strive to support its efforts in responding to the existing humanitarian needs of displaced Yemenis,” alHammadi said.

UNHCR’s Representative in Qatar, Ayat El Dewary, lauded the generous contribution and the pioneering humanitarian role of Qatar Charity, which is reflected in its continuous support to UNHCR and its humanitarian response in Yemen. “We deeply thank and appreciate Qatar Charity for the vital contribution, which will have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of internally displaced Yemenis, who rely on humanitarian assistance to alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions,” El Dewary stated.

After more than six years of the conflict’s outbreak in Yemen, it remains the largest humanitarian crisis in the world with over 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, and 5 million people on the brink of famine.

According to the latest statistics, there are more than 4 million internally displaced Yemenis, and nearly 40,000 people who have been forced to flee in Marib since September. This represents almost 70% of all displacements in this south-eastern governorate since the beginning of the year.

Marib now hosts half of the estimated 120,000 newly displaced countrywide in 2021. This contribution will support UNHCR’s efforts in the humanitarian response in Yemen. In light of this protracted humanitarian crisis and new displacements in Yemen, needs such as, shelter, essential household items, water and sanitation, education, and protection services, continue to be exacerbated, in addition to other daily challenges of displacement.