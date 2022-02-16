PSS Center Report (IBB), January – 2022

Executive Summary

Summary of the project:

Project Title Psychological Support Center

Project Summary Funded by the United Nations Population Fund, PCF implemented the Psychological Support Center project in Ibb governorate, the PSS center is considered one of kind as it cover a big gab in the arena of specialized mental health services in the targeted governorate, this center is considered as essential seed for improving the mental health, as it provides services free of charge to women and girls at risk of GBV and GBV survivors. The PSS center has an admission department with a capacity of 10 beds for females at risk of GBV and GBV survivors who are considered the most vulnerable and most in need of psychological care. The PSS center works with a specialized cadre and under the management of the Psychiatric Care Developmental Foundation and in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and Population and the health office in the target governorate.

Project Objectives

Creation and operation of psychological support center in Ibb governorate on a 24-hour basis.

Design and implementation of rehabilitation and psychological support programs in conjunction with the pharmacological treatment plan for beneficiaries .

Psychological counselling and family counselling on psychological and behavioural disorders, their manifestations, effects, and risks to the family and society, and how to deal with them.

Enabling the family and society to participate in the rehabilitation and care of GBV survivors , women and girls at risk of GBV.

Provide a place that enjoys privacy and reserves the confidentiality of the patient's information.

Providing comprehensive and integrated psychological care, accommodation and rehabilitation service for the patient.

Implemented by Psychiatric Care Developmental Foundation

Funded by UNFPA

Project Period 1– 31 January 2022

Governorate Ibb Governorate

District Al-Mishnah