Provision of meals to IDPs in Al-Mil, Al-Khair and Attawasul camps in Marib

As part of its humanitarian and fraternal duty, HUMAN ACCESS provided an urgent relief campaign to the displaced in Al-Mil, Al-Khair and Attawasul camps in Marib Governorate, as part of the ongoing emergency response programs to help the displaced and meet their needs. During the campaign, meals were delivered to the displaced families.

The provided items contributed to alleviating the suffering of the displaced families, and supporting them in overcoming the difficulties they face in providing the basic requirements of their living conditions.