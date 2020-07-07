Providing Water to the IDP Settlements in Ma'rib Gov

Ma'rib Gov – Yemen “We do not have water, and also we do not have a house." That's what Al Hajjah (Salma Awbal Abdullah) started saying.

Salma Awbal Abdullah is a 70-year-old elderly woman, she is from a marginalized group in Al Hudaydah Gov. When the situations became terrible in At Tuhayta District, Salma decided to flee to Ma'rib Governorate to find shelter. However, she ended up with her family in Al Jofenah Settlement for IDPs.

In most locations in Ma'rib Governorate, water is scarce, especially in areas like Al Jofenah. Unfortunately, the host communities of Al Jofenah area used to get water by water trucking, which is very costly. However, the IDPs of Al Jofenah Settlement accustomed to run behind the water trucks to get a few liters of clean water. “When we see the water truck, we run behind it to get some liters of water, while not catching the water truck, we have to buy water from the grocery.” Salma Awbal said.

IDP Settlements without clean water can spread disease instead of providing shelter and protection.

Hundreds of IDPs encounter an increased risk of infection by seeking shelter in hosting settlements that lack necessities, including water, sanitation, and hygiene services. “It's been ages since I had a shower, and I always get ill because I sleep on the ground, where there is a mess, as you can see. We cannot clean where we sleep due to the shortage of water.” That’s what Al Hajjah Salma added.

To end up the suffering of the IDPs including Al Hajjah Salma, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Humanitarian Fund (YHF) implemented three water projects in three targeted sites, (Al Jofenah - Al Athar - The Community College), in which two elevated reservoirs with a capacity of 200 m 3 were constructed, and a ground reservoir was established. Moreover, the urban water networks of each site were rehabilitated, and water distribution points were established in each site too. Regarding sanitation projects, BFD installed treatment plants that aim to alleviate the suffering of the IDPs and Host Communities, residing in Al Jofenah area. The Treatment Plants will contribute to getting rid of swamps and water pollution facing the city due to the lack of sanitation projects. “Now, we do not run behind water trucks to get water, clean water is right beside me.” That’s what Al Hajjah Salma said after BFD’s interventions. Currently, all the IDPs can get clean water simply, and diseases such as cholera and diarrhea have been noticeably reduced at Al Jofenah Settlement.