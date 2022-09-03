Providing medical supplies to the Health Center in Shaheer, Maternity and Childhood Center in Mayfa’a [EN/AR]

Under the project “Reproductive Health Support Services”, implemented by HUMAN ACCESS and funded by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Hadhramaut Governorate, Health Center in Shaheer and the Maternity and Childhood Center in Mayfa’a were provided with medicines and medical supplies, including tools and supplies designated for obstetric and emergency awards, family planning methods, free emergency medicines, and lab materials.

The provided supplies contributed to improving the quality of reproductive health services, maintaining health services in the targeted centers, and enhancing their role in providing the necessary health services to patients.

The administrations of the Health Center in Shaheer and the Maternity and Childhood Center in Mayfa’a valued the efforts made by HUMAN ACCESS, mainly its continued support ensuring to cover the health needs of patients.