Providing Al Shubelaih HF with clean water: Success story

Success Story of Mahwa’a Al Khulaif Village Project, At Tuhayta District, Al Hudaydah Gov.

Providing Al Shubelaih HF with Clean Water

Mahwa’a Al Khulaif village, At Tuhayta District in Al Hudaydah Governorate, is one of the country’s poorest areas. Many communities have been made more vulnerable by the ongoing conflict. It remains one of the most difficult areas for humanitarian actors to access to provide life-saving assistance. Access to health services and water points has deteriorated, leading to increased caseloads of cholera. From Aug to Oct 2019 alone, there have been 227 suspected cases of cholera in Al Shubelaih HF, which is situated in Mahwa’a Al Khulaif Village. Children under five and elderly people represent the most vulnerable populations when exposed to water-borne diseases.

Both, contamination and shortage of water could negatively affect education as well as health within the communities. Unfortunately, girls and boys are disproportionately affected, often sacrificing their education to trek long distances in search of water for their families. In the same vein, it is not common for pregnant women to go into labor while searching for water, but giving birth in established health centers that lack water can be equally dangerous. Lack of basic cleanliness and sterilization put both the mother and baby at risk.

“When a baby is born in a health facility that paucities sufficient water and hygiene, the risk of infection and death for both the mother and the baby is high,” said Fatmah Mohammed, a midwife at Al Shubelaih HF. She also added saying, “In the past, Al Shubelaih HF lacked basic services, and there was no water at all, which made me and other midwives go fetching clean water in jerry-cans from nearby wells.”

Health facilities without clean water can spread disease instead of preventing them, the availability of clean water in health facilities is critical to providing quality health care. No one goes to a health care facility to get ill. People go to get better, to deliver babies or to get vaccinated. Yet, hundreds of people encounter an increased risk of infection by seeking care in health facilities that lack basic necessities, including water, sanitation, hygiene, health care waste management and cleaning (WaSH) services.

“We accustomed to use the clean water for principle purposes, such as washing hands and cleaning the medical equipment since the source of clean water was limited,” said Fatmah Mohammed, “Now, we have a cleaner who cleans the whole HF every day, and there is no need to go fetching few liters of water, clean water is at hand due to the intervention of BFD.’’

BFD in partnership with YHF did not stand idly by and let 95,86 HCs and IDPs in Mahwa’a Al Khulaif village suffer more. Therefore, a project named “Integrated Health, Nutrition and WaSH Project in worst affected areas in At Tuhayta, Ad Duraihimi and Al Hali districts of Al Hodeidah Gov.” was launched to help those in dire need. BFD could help 95,86 HCs and IDPs in Mahwa’a Al Khulaif village by rehabilitating an elevated reservoir with a capacity of 75 m3, installing water networks to each HH with a length of 700 m, and installing a solar energy system that produces 34,125 Watt to operate the water pump. Not only did this project provide each HH with clean water, but it also provided Al Shubelaih HF.

At present, the HCs and IDPs in Mahwa’a Al Khulaif village breathe a sigh of relief since clean water reaches every HH with quantities no less than 37L per person, and most importantly, BFD conducted a training course for WaSH Committees on how to operate, manage and maintain the project.