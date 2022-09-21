Protection of Vulnerable Yemenis, Migrants Strengthened by New IOM-KSrelief Collaboration

Sana'a/Geneva --The Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, has signed on Tuesday a new USD 4 million project with the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) which will allow IOM in Yemen to provide 31,000 vulnerable people in five governorates with essential protection services.

The project aims to expand protection support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities and migrants who are at high risk, notably in Ma'rib, Aden, Sana'a and Al Khukha.

"An ongoing economic crisis, extreme flooding and drought, and the lasting effects of the eight-year conflict continue to destabilize the lives of Yemen's most vulnerable," Director General Vitorino said.

Displaced and migrant communities in Yemen are on the edge of catastrophe. This new, timely support from KSrelief will help IOM assist those most in need."

"KSrelief's partnership with IOM has evolved and expanded over the years as we have worked together to save and improve the lives of thousands around the world. Our invaluable partnership with IOM has enabled KSrelief to have a significant impact upon vulnerable migrants including IDPs, refugees, and host communities," said H.E. Dr. Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief.

"This project embodies the genuine goal for helping all and also the stranded migrants who encounter dire conditions and exploitation through providing voluntary humanitarian return. KSrelief will continue to be an important global humanitarian player to help people and communities in need."

The UN's Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) estimates that two out of three people in Yemen -- some 23 million people -- rely on humanitarian aid for their survival. This includes approximately 190,000 migrants from the Horn of Africa and 4.3 million IDPs.

Furthermore, approximately 17 million people are in need of protection services, which includes tailored assistance to people with specific needs, such as women and children.

Women and children on the move are often exposed to grave risks, such as gender-based violence, family separation and exploitation and more likely to resort to harmful coping mechanisms to survive.

IOM estimates that almost 43,000 migrants are stranded in dire conditions in transit hubs in Yemen, such as in Ma'rib and Sana'a governorates, struggling to access basic services and are at heightened risk of human rights violations.

Through this partnership, IOM will provide more life-saving humanitarian assistance such as food, emergency health care and non-food items through its Migrant Response Points and Mobile Teams. The Organization will also conduct ongoing case management and referrals to specialized services for people with specific needs.

The new funding will also allow IOM teams to help protect communities from specific risks such as gender-based violence, violations against children and trafficking in persons. The Organization will also be able to expand its Voluntary Humanitarian Return assistance to stranded migrants who wish to return home.

